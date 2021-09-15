50,000 students likely have dropped out in Kurigram

A teacher at Kurigram Girls’ High School, seeking anonymity, said 30 girls , including 12 of the 10th grade, got married.

Jannatun, a SSC candidate from Jatrapur Girls High School in sadar upazila said, “Five of my classmates were forced by their parents to tie the knots.”

Irene, a 10th grader said, “Our parents treated us as if we were a burden that needed to be offloaded as soon as possible. We were not allowed to go outside the walls of our homes. Taking private tuition was totally out of option.”

“Although many of my friends wanted to study and had dreams, they became victims of child marriage,” she added.

The acting headmaster of Jatrapur Girls High School, Abdul Mannan said, “If we observe for a week, we will know how many children have dropped out. We will find out the reasons for this.”