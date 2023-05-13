SSC, equivalent exams for Sunday, Monday postponed at 6 education boards

Six education boards have postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination, which is scheduled for Sunday (14 May) and Monday (15 May), due to the cyclone Mocha, which is predicted to make landfall on Sunday near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
These education boards are: Chattogram, Barishal, Cumilla, and Jashore, Madrasa and Technical board. Earlier five boards except Jashore postponed the Sunday’s examination. However, the examination under the remaining two boards in the country will be held on time.
An order signed by professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chief of the inter-education board coordination committee, disclosed the new decision on Sunday.
The exams of the remaining boards would take place as per the schedule time while the schedule of the postponed exams would be announced later, it added.