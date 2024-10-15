'Collaborative efforts stressed to overcome educational challenges for girls'

Identifying the barriers to girls' education in disadvantaged areas and finding solutions to ensure quality education require coordinated efforts from the government, civil society, private development organizations, and local leaders.

This insight emerged from discussions at the national-level advocacy dialogue organised by JAAGO Foundation Trust at the EMK Center in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday, says a press release.

In her speech as the chief guest, environment, forest, and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "Reform is fundamentally about changing mindsets. If we can invest in girls' education, they will not only become empowered themselves but will also play a vital role in our overall development. Therefore, I call on everyone to work together to remove barriers to girls' education and ensure access to quality education, particularly in climate-affected areas."