'Collaborative efforts stressed to overcome educational challenges for girls'
Identifying the barriers to girls' education in disadvantaged areas and finding solutions to ensure quality education require coordinated efforts from the government, civil society, private development organizations, and local leaders.
This insight emerged from discussions at the national-level advocacy dialogue organised by JAAGO Foundation Trust at the EMK Center in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday, says a press release.
In her speech as the chief guest, environment, forest, and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "Reform is fundamentally about changing mindsets. If we can invest in girls' education, they will not only become empowered themselves but will also play a vital role in our overall development. Therefore, I call on everyone to work together to remove barriers to girls' education and ensure access to quality education, particularly in climate-affected areas."
The primary objective of the advocacy dialogue was to identify the barriers to girls' education and discuss potential solutions to overcome them. Furthermore, the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to ensure quality education for girls was highlighted.
She also praised the JAAGO Foundation’s initiatives for social change and youth development.
The primary objective of the advocacy dialogue was to identify the barriers to girls' education and discuss potential solutions to overcome them. Furthermore, the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to ensure quality education for girls was highlighted.
A panel discussion titled "Empowering Girls to Overcome Educational Discrimination in Climate-Vulnerable Regions of Bangladesh: A Vision for a Brighter Future" was organised during the advocacy dialogue.
Panelists included Bitopi Das Chowdhury, country head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bank, Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh and SM Hafizur Rahman, professor at the Institute of Education and Research, Dhaka University.
The discussion emphasized the importance of advocating to the relevant authorities about the barriers to girls' education in remote areas and promoting potential solutions.
Additionally, the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to ensure quality education for girls and empower them was stressed. Collective efforts are crucial to creating an inclusive and supportive educational environment for girls.
Korvi Rakshand, chairman of JAAGO Foundation Trust, stated, "JAAGO Foundation Trust strongly believes that education is the most powerful tool for changing the world. It is not only about personal empowerment but also plays a vital role in the development of society and future generations. Our goal is to ensure quality education for underprivileged children, which provides them with opportunities to realize their potential. By working together, we aim to create an environment where every child, especially girls, can pursue their dreams fearlessly and contribute to the development of society."
Under the "ODOMMO" (Operating Diversified Opportunities in Mass-Mitigation of Obstacles for Girls' Education) project, community-based girls' clubs have been formed, educational support is provided to students in STEM, SEL, and Competency-Based Learning, and teachers are trained to create a gender-friendly learning environment.
Additionally, various initiatives are in place to raise awareness among students about child marriage, sexual harassment, and menstrual hygiene management.
The project is working with 1,128 families in seven unions of the area. As a result, in just 18 months, girls' school attendance rates have increased from 43.08 per cent to 65.56 per cent Furthermore, 80 per cent of the girls have become more aware of menstrual hygiene.
The Malala Fund, along with JAAGO Foundation Trust, is working to improve girls' education in underprivileged areas of Bangladesh. Founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, the Malala Fund is a global non-profit organization that focuses on improving the quality of education, removing social barriers (such as child marriage and superstition), and increasing financial investment in education. Aligned with global goals, the Malala Fund’s objectives in Bangladesh include improving education quality, preparing girls to tackle the impacts of climate change, and reducing the digital divide.
The ODOMMO project is funded by the Malala Fund and implemented by JAAGO Foundation Trust.
JAAGO Foundation Trust is a civil society organisation committed to eliminating poverty through quality education and improving lives across a dynamic and developing Bangladesh. JAAGO is working to substantially improve the lives of underprivileged people living in poverty and social inequality through quality education, youth empowerment, gender equality and developing climate resilience.
The foundation aims to connect marginalized children with mainstream society by ensuring their education, thereby alleviating poverty. JAAGO Foundation also works with youth on various social development and awareness initiatives, focusing on issues such as education, human rights, child marriage prevention, climate change, and violence against women.