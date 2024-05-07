Education

BUET students to take exams, new routine published

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
File photo

The academic activities at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) is set to return to normalcy after one and a half months.

The authorities on Tuesday published a new schedule for term final exams and the students are also to take the exams.

According to the new routine, the term finals will continue from 11 May to 6 June.

Generally, the term final of all the batches at BUET begins simultaneously.

The exams were scheduled to begin on 30 March and to end on 8 May.

But the students of all the batches of BUET boycotted the term final before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr as part of their movement to press home a student politics free campus.

In this context, the university’s academic council on 20 April postponed the remaining exams and decided to reschedule the term final.

