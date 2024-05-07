BUET students to take exams, new routine published
The academic activities at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) is set to return to normalcy after one and a half months.
The authorities on Tuesday published a new schedule for term final exams and the students are also to take the exams.
According to the new routine, the term finals will continue from 11 May to 6 June.
Generally, the term final of all the batches at BUET begins simultaneously.
The exams were scheduled to begin on 30 March and to end on 8 May.
But the students of all the batches of BUET boycotted the term final before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr as part of their movement to press home a student politics free campus.
In this context, the university’s academic council on 20 April postponed the remaining exams and decided to reschedule the term final.