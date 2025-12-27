DU Science unit admission test today, 114,114 candidates against 1,891 seats
The admission test for first-year undergraduate programmes under the Science Unit of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2025-2026 academic session will be held today, Saturday from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
A total of 114,114 candidates will appear for the examination against 1,891 available seats.
The test will take place at Dhaka University and selected public universities in seven divisional cities outside the capital.
The outside-Dhaka centres include Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Barishal University, Khulna University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sylhet), Bangladesh Agricultural University (Mymensingh), and Begum Rokeya University (Rangpur).
Special arrangements have been made for candidates who are also scheduled to sit for the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) admission test on the same day and who have shifted their DU Science Unit examination centres to Dhaka.
For them, three additional examination centres have been set up in the Mirpur and Farmgate areas.
To ensure safe and smooth travel for these candidates, metro rail services will operate more frequently, with additional trains on the exam day.
Meanwhile, at the request of Dhaka University authorities, MIST has rescheduled the second-phase admission test of its Architecture Department, originally scheduled for 27 December from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, to 28 December at the same time.