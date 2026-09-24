Study Abroad Fair: British Council, Prothom Alo sign MoU
To make it easier for Bangladeshi students to prepare for higher education abroad, Prothom Alo is organising the ‘Study Abroad Fair 2026’ for the second time.
The two-day fair will be held on 16 and 17 October (Friday and Saturday) at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka. Simultaneously, a 10-day online programme will also begin on 16 October.
As part of preparations for the event, Prothom Alo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon.
Zunayed Ahmed, managing director and head of market at British Council Services Bangladesh Limited, and ABM Jabed Sultan, chief digital business officer of Prothom Alo, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
Speaking at the event, Zunayed Ahmed said, “Every year, 55,000 to 60,000 students from Bangladesh go abroad for higher education. Before going abroad, students and their parents seek necessary information from various sources. However, they do not always get accurate information.”
“The Study Abroad Fair is creating an opportunity for students who want to study abroad to access accurate information from a trusted source. We are delighted to organise this event with Prothom Alo for the second time,” he added.
ABM Jabed Sultan said, “Over the past one to one and a half years, we have successfully organised two major events with the British Council—the Study Abroad Fair and the English Medium School Admission Fair. We believe that initiatives such as these, organised by trusted platforms like Prothom Alo and the British Council, will benefit both students and parents in Bangladesh.”
Noting the British Council’s longstanding ties with Bangladesh’s culture and development, Anisul Hoque said, “Many talented people from our country have studied abroad and returned home to contribute to the country’s development. Therefore, it is our responsibility to make the path to higher education abroad easier for students. I thank the British Council for joining the Study Abroad Fair organised by Prothom Alo again this year.”
Mutammim Ahmed, campaign marketing manager (Asia Pacific) at the British Council, said, “The British Council’s involvement in initiatives such as this one by Prothom Alo has created opportunities for students and parents. We believe such initiatives will continue to play a role in helping people learn about and access the various courses and examination systems offered by the British Council.”
Jubayer Naim, head of business development (Schools) at the British Council, said the first edition of the Study Abroad Fair had received an overwhelming response. “We believe this year’s event will also be helpful for students interested in pursuing higher education abroad,” he said.
The organisers said that at the two-day offline fair, students and parents will be able to visit in person and seek advice on various matters, including the application process for their preferred foreign universities. The online fair will also feature detailed information about the services and offers of leading education consultancy firms in Bangladesh.
Scholarship and education consultancy firms can participate in the ‘British Council Study Abroad Fair’ with special offers. Interested organisations must contact 01721-819914 or email [email protected] by 14 October. Registration to participate in the fair is also available through this link.
Also present at the MoU-signing ceremony were Prothom Alo’s digital marketing lead Mehboob Javed, assistant general manager (digital content) Khairul Babui, deputy manager (business development) Bibardhan Roy, assistant manager (business development) Jahid Hassan, senior executive Bipasha Bala, and the British Council’s campaign marketing manager (Asia Pacific) Mutammim Ahmed, head of business development (Schools) Jubayer Naim, among others.