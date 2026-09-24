Study Abroad Fair: British Council, Prothom Alo sign MoU

To make it easier for Bangladeshi students to prepare for higher education abroad, Prothom Alo is organising the ‘Study Abroad Fair 2026’ for the second time.

The two-day fair will be held on 16 and 17 October (Friday and Saturday) at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka. Simultaneously, a 10-day online programme will also begin on 16 October.

As part of preparations for the event, Prothom Alo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon.