Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi universities in QS Asia Rankings again
Dhaka University (DU) has once again been ranked as the top university in Bangladesh in the QS Asia University Rankings, published by the UK-based education and research organization Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
According to the rankings released on Tuesday, Dhaka University secured the 132nd position in Asia and ranked 17th among South Asian universities with 63.3 overall score. The information was confirmed in a press release issued by the university’s Public Relations Office on Wednesday.
Last year, Dhaka University also held the top position among Bangladeshi universities in the QS Asia Rankings.
This year’s list includes 1,529 universities across Asia, with the University of Hong Kong taking the top spot, followed by Peking University in China.
The ranking primarily considered factors such as academic performance, number of PhD holders, and international student enrollment. Globally, Dhaka University ranks 584th in the QS World University Rankings.
Recently, in the Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings, Dhaka University also shared the top spot among Bangladeshi institutions, advancing 200 positions to place within the global top 1,000 universities.
In addition, 35 faculty members and researchers from Dhaka University were listed among the World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists 2025, published by Stanford University and Elsevier, the highest number from any institution in Bangladesh.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Khan congratulated all teachers, students, and staff for this achievement.
In the latest rankings, 46 universities from Bangladesh have been listed. Notable rankings include North South University at 149th, BUET at 165th, Daffodil International University at 221st, BGC at 260th, Jahangirnagar University at 304th, Rajshahi University at 312th, SUST at 337th, Bangladesh Agricultural University at 378th, CUET at 385th, KUET at 414th, Islamic University at 448th, Khulna University at 454th, RUET at 470th, DUET at 486th, and East West University at 491st.