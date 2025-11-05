Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi universities in QS Asia Rankings again

Dhaka University (DU) has once again been ranked as the top university in Bangladesh in the QS Asia University Rankings, published by the UK-based education and research organization Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

According to the rankings released on Tuesday, Dhaka University secured the 132nd position in Asia and ranked 17th among South Asian universities with 63.3 overall score. The information was confirmed in a press release issued by the university’s Public Relations Office on Wednesday.