Two BCL factions clash overnight at Rajshahi University

Two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have clashed on the Rajshahi University (RU) campus last night, with attacks, counter attacks and crude bomb explosions.

The clash erupted on the premises between the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall and the Madar Bux Hall around 11:30 pm and continued until 2:30 am.

The two factions chased each other with local weapons, including machetes and sticks. However, there were no casualties from the incident.

The conflicting groups are led by Mustafizur Rahman, president of BCL’s RU unit, and Neaz Morshed, its joint general secretary and Suhrawardy Hall unit’s president.

Apart from them, followers of Asadullahil Galib, general secretary of RU unit BCL, were seen assisting the faction led by the RU president.