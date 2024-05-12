Two BCL factions clash overnight at Rajshahi University
Two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have clashed on the Rajshahi University (RU) campus last night, with attacks, counter attacks and crude bomb explosions.
The clash erupted on the premises between the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall and the Madar Bux Hall around 11:30 pm and continued until 2:30 am.
The two factions chased each other with local weapons, including machetes and sticks. However, there were no casualties from the incident.
The conflicting groups are led by Mustafizur Rahman, president of BCL’s RU unit, and Neaz Morshed, its joint general secretary and Suhrawardy Hall unit’s president.
Apart from them, followers of Asadullahil Galib, general secretary of RU unit BCL, were seen assisting the faction led by the RU president.
Origin of clash
It was learnt through conversations with multiple BCL activists that the fight followed a fracas that transpired over sitting in the guestroom of Suhrawardy Hall.
When some followers of Neaz Morshed were staying in the guestroom, Atikur Rahman, BCL vice-president of the hall, went there with some activists and asked the former to leave for the time being. An altercation ensued between the two sides as the former refused to leave the place.
When the news spread around, followers of RU president Mustafizur Rahman and general secretary Asadullahil Galib gathered before the Suhrawardy Hall premises, while Neaz Morshed and his followers took position on the hall-roof after locking the main gate and started throwing brick-bats from there.
Attacks and counter-attacks continued there for several hours. Six crude bombs were heard to explode during the clash, while both groups were seen bearing machetes and sticks.
On information, RU proctor Asabul Haque, student advisor Jahangir Alam, other administrative officials and members of law enforcement agencies went to the spot around 1:00 am and tried to calm the situation. Later, pro-vice-chancellors Sultan-Ul-Islam and Humayun Kabir, registrar Tarikul Hasan reached there and joined the efforts to tackle the situation.
The policemen and detectives, in collaboration with the hall administration, carried out raids in some rooms at the hall. The situation came under control by 2:45 am.
Mustafizur Rahman blamed the other side for the clash and alleged that Neaz Morshed invited outsiders to carry out attacks on them. He also claimed that some five to six activists of his group sustained injuries during the incident.
Asked about the issue, Neaz Morshed said a clash erupted between them over sitting in the guestroom. He denied the allegation of inviting outsiders and claimed that nobody sustained injuries during the clash.
Jahangir Hossain, provost of the hall, said they conducted raids in different rooms to maintain an education-friendly environment and contain the outsiders, but found nothing but brick-chips. Some rooms were found under lock and key and the residents, who are presumed to be involved in the clashes, fled the hall.