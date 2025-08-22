Bangladesh Mathematics and Science Olympiad 2025: National round concludes
For the first time in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Mathematics and Science Olympiad (BdMSO) has been organised exclusively for primary-level students. The initiative aims to increase curiosity and encourage young learners to develop a deep foundation in mathematics and science.
The national round of the olympiad was held on 22 August at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, with the enthusiastic participation of more than 200 students from across the country, said a press release.
The event began early in the morning as students and parents started arriving at the venue. After collecting their T-shirts and ID cards, the competition commenced with the mathematics exam, in which more than 150 students participated. Following the mathematics segment, the science exam was held with the participation of over 100 students.
Once the exams for both subjects concluded, students enjoyed a special robotics and drone exhibition, where demonstrations displayed how an Alpha robot and drones operate, aimed to amplify their curiosity in technology. Amid such hard things, for enjoyment , a lively magic show was also arranged for the participants.
The festive event for primary students was graced by the presence of Brother Leo James Pereira, Principal of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School; Sarwat Reza, Country Lead of Cambridge University Press and Assessment in Bangladesh; Jahangir Masud, Principal of Legend International School; Professor Farzana Alam of European University of Bangladesh (EUB); and Jannatul Ferdous Sigma, Regional Development Manager of Pearson Bangladesh.
Wishing all participants the very best, Brother Leo James Pereira said, “This experience will be invaluable on your journey to fulfilling your dreams. With dedication and hard work, you will not only make yourselves proud but also bring pride to the nation.”
Commending the initiative, Sarwat Reza remarked, “Competitions like this play a vital role in nurturing students’ knowledge and skills. They help prepare young learners to face the challenges of the future with confidence.”
The event concluded with the announcement of results. The distinguished guests announced the results and distributed the prizes.
A total of 52 students emerged as winners in the national round. In mathematics, 26 students won awards, of which 4 were gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze. Meanwhile, in science, 26 students were awarded, including 5 gold, 9 silver, and 12 bronze.
Md Nabeeh Hossain, a fifth-grade student of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, secured the Champion’s Trophy in Mathematics by achieving the highest score in the subject. Meanwhile, Syed Ayaan Isa, a fourth-grade student of Lighthouse International School, won the Champion’s Trophy in Science.
The winners of the National Round will take part in a National Camp and Team Selection Test (TST) in Dhaka. Through this process, six students from each subject, mathematics and science will be selected to represent Bangladesh at the 22nd International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO).
The international event will be held from 4 to 10 October in Kedah, Malaysia, with the participation of nearly 300 students from 23 countries.
The Olympiad is jointly organized by the Bangladesh Open Source Network (BdOSN) and the Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB), with support from MassLab, Tems Academy, and Reflective Teen. The winning students of BDMSO will earn the opportunity to represent Bangladesh at the IMSO.