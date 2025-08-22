Bangladesh Mathematics and Science Olympiad 2025: National round concludes

For the first time in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Mathematics and Science Olympiad (BdMSO) has been organised exclusively for primary-level students. The initiative aims to increase curiosity and encourage young learners to develop a deep foundation in mathematics and science.

The national round of the olympiad was held on 22 August at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, with the enthusiastic participation of more than 200 students from across the country, said a press release.

The event began early in the morning as students and parents started arriving at the venue. After collecting their T-shirts and ID cards, the competition commenced with the mathematics exam, in which more than 150 students participated. Following the mathematics segment, the science exam was held with the participation of over 100 students.