Aziz Al Kaiser nominated as NSU Board of Trustees chairman
The Board of Trustees of North South University has nominated Aziz Al Kaiser for his continuation as the Chairman of the North South University Trust for the tenure 2026–2027, said a press release.
His continuation reflects the Board's continued confidence in his exemplary leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of North South University.
Under Aziz Al Kaiser's leadership, the University has continued to strengthen its governance, institutional development, academic excellence, research initiatives, and long-term strategic planning. His dedication to transparency, accountability, innovation, and sustainable institutional growth has contributed significantly to advancing the University's mission and aspirations.
The Members of the Board of Trustees, the officers and employees of North South University, and the entire North South University community extend their heartfelt congratulations to Aziz Al Kaiser on his continuation as Chairman of the North South University Trust. They wish him continued success in providing visionary leadership and guiding the University toward achieving its strategic goals while further strengthening its reputation as a leading institution of higher education in Bangladesh and beyond.
In his remarks, Aziz Al Kaiser stated, “North South University stands today as a testament to years of visionary leadership, dedication, and hard work. I sincerely thank the Board for its continued trust and confidence. Together with the entire NSU community, I remain committed to strengthening the University's academic excellence, research, innovation, and global engagement.”
Congratulating Aziz Al Kaiser on his role, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University, said, “On behalf of the North South University community, I warmly congratulate Aziz Al Kaiser for his continuation as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. His leadership and commitment to excellence will continue to guide NSU as we advance our mission in education, research, and global collaboration.”
Aziz Al Kaiser is the son of the Late MA Hashem, an eminent industrialist, former Member of Parliament of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, founding member and former Chairman of the NSU Board of Trustees, and founder of the Partex Group. Carrying forward his father's visionary legacy, Aziz Al Kaiser has played a significant role in shaping the university’s direction and development over the years. He is also the Chairman of the Partex Star Group and the immediate past Chairman of City Bank PLC.
Aziz Al Kaiser has long served as a dedicated member of the NSU Board of Trustees, playing an instrumental role in guiding the university’s strategic direction. With a successful background in the corporate sector and a passion for educational development, Aziz Al Kaiser brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to his new role.