Aziz Al Kaiser appointed new chairman of North South University

Aziz Al Kaiser has been elected as the new chairman of North South University (NSU) board of trustees, replacing Azim Uddin Ahmed.

The decision was made during the board’s annual general meeting held on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the university.

Businessman Aziz Al Kaiser also serves as the chairman of the City Bank and the Partex Star Group. He is the son of MA Hashem, founding member of North South University and former chairman of its board of trustees.