Aziz Al Kaiser appointed new chairman of North South University
Aziz Al Kaiser has been elected as the new chairman of North South University (NSU) board of trustees, replacing Azim Uddin Ahmed.
The decision was made during the board’s annual general meeting held on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the university.
Businessman Aziz Al Kaiser also serves as the chairman of the City Bank and the Partex Star Group. He is the son of MA Hashem, founding member of North South University and former chairman of its board of trustees.
After being elected as the new chairman of NSU, Aziz Al Kaiser said, “North South University has come a long way, thanks to the hard work and responsible leadership of everyone involved. I aim to take this institution to even greater heights, making it a centre of excellence in education and research on a global scale.”
Vice-chancellor of North South University, Professor Atiqul Islam expressed his optimism, saying that the university will continue to progress further under Aziz Al Kaiser’s leadership.
Established in 1992, North South University is the first private university of Bangladesh.