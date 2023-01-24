DU to start open Masters programme from 2022-23 session

The Dhaka University Syndicate has taken a decision to admit students from other universities in regular Master's degree courses of the university, as per the availability of seats, reports Prothom Alo.

“Students, who have completed their graduation from any recognised (public and private) university of Bangladesh and are willing take master’s degree from Dhaka University, can apply for admission in DU if there are available seats in the department from 2022-23 academic year,” said a policy paper approved by DU syndicate recently.

However, applicants from any university other than Dhaka University can apply for the masters programs in Dhaka University if the minimum requirements set by the individual departments meet as the admission process will be controlled and conducted by individual departments and institutes.