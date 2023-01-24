DU to start open Masters programme from 2022-23 session

On the other hand, Dhaka University syndicate, the highest policy making authority of DU, has imposed a minimum requirement that the applicants have to obtain at least CGPA 3.25 in their bachelor program though there is no ban on age and academic session.
After fulfilling all the requirements set by individual departments and institutes, applicants have to sit for a 100-mark examination and a viva voce to take final admission. The exam will be held against the available seats and top scorers will be allowed to take admission.
However, foreign students can also avail this opportunity with the residential facility while Bangladeshi students will not be able to avail residential facilities as they will be considered as Non-resident.
“DU authority has removed the age and academic session ban from this program so that the students from all walks of life can avail this opportunity. In our country, we have a culture that most of our students take admission in post-graduation courses immediately after completing the bachelor’s degree but in most of the countries of the world, students do their master’s program much later. The decision has been taken to ensure inclusiveness quality education,” prof. Zia Rahman, dean of social science faculty told UNB.
“As all general students do not enrol in master's programs after graduation, some seats remain available. To provide our best service, both outsider students and former DU students will get the same opportunity by paying the same tuition for the standard Master's program,” he added.
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, “In order to promote inclusiveness and lifelong learning opportunities for everyone, we are allowing graduates from other public universities and UGC-approved institutions to enrol in our bachelor's programs.”
“Private universities are also approved by UGC, so student, who completed the undergraduate courses, will be considered as worthy to admit to these masters’ courses and through this they will have the opportunity so take the subject they like,” he added
Earlier, students of other than Dhaka University could not avail the opportunity to take master’s degree from Dhaka University but for the first time DU took this academic initiative to provide and create an inter-academic, inclusive and lifelong education system.