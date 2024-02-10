Day-long ‘Job Fair’ at East West University

Speakers at the event appreciated the event like this Job Fair at the EWU campus. They expected through this initiative a link will be established between industry and academia and that will be beneficial for both parties. In addition, students will get more opportunities to apply to various corporate organizations under one umbrella. Besides, they can prepare themselves by knowing the needs of the recruiters.

Stephen F. Ibelli said that the enrollment rate of Bangladeshi students in the United States has tripled in the last decade and they are happy with the contributions of these students. He urged them to apply more for jobs in the US embassy as well as other institutions associated with the United States. Apart from them, members of the board of trustees of EWU, faculty members, officials, and personnel of various corporate organizations were present at the ceremony.