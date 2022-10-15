Education

UK-Bangladesh partnership in developing health professionals

Dipu Moni, Minister of Education
The British Council has organised an event at its Fuller Road office to present the findings of the research titled “Presentation of findings and recommendations and workshop: Examples of health partnerships and health professional education. This research is a collaboration between the University of Manchester Tropical Health and Education Trust and IRD Global and funded by the British Council, emphasising the Bangladeshi government’s drive to professionalise and upskill the health sector and to create an opportunity for the UK to support this agenda, says a press release.  

The researchers aimed to analyse documents, interviews, and observations to explore the extent of competency-based health worker education in Bangladesh as well as the barriers and facilitators to the establishment and maintenance of health partnerships between UK and Bangladesh health organisations. The speakers also addressed valuable priority recommendations on developing the UK-Bangladesh health alliance through higher education and partnerships, building resources and funding, increasing public support for nurses as well as strengthening health professional education through international partnerships.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Special Guest Md. Saiful Hassan Badal, Secretary, Medical Education & Family Welfare Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh; David Maynard, Director of Education, British Council. Besides, there were speakers who presented their research findings.

Chief Guest Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education said,  “The research came as a response to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to London Saida Muna Tasneem’s request in regards of training facilities for our nurses. As we enable them to upskill own selves through such an integrated facilitation process, I am sure they will pursue better careers outside Bangladesh, especially in the UK. This has been a great addition to our overall local medical education system, and we look forward for similar partnership opportunities with gratitude for the UK govt. and institutions”.

Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner said, “The UK has always stood besides Bangladesh and other countries, ensuring ample creation and utilization of development opportunities. UK's NHS, Health England, University of Manchester, FCDO Health team, and the British Council, along with Bangladeshi partners and stakeholders like the Ministry of Health, IRD, CIPRB, together, has created a great example of collaboration for the betterment of Bangladesh’s health sector and medical education. I hope this research will help map how Bangladesh can assure improved quality and quantity of healthcare staff in the country, and eventually lead to recognition and accreditation on health qualifications”.

