UK-Bangladesh partnership in developing health professionals

The British Council has organised an event at its Fuller Road office to present the findings of the research titled “Presentation of findings and recommendations and workshop: Examples of health partnerships and health professional education.” This research is a collaboration between the University of Manchester Tropical Health and Education Trust and IRD Global and funded by the British Council, emphasising the Bangladeshi government’s drive to professionalise and upskill the health sector and to create an opportunity for the UK to support this agenda, says a press release.

The researchers aimed to analyse documents, interviews, and observations to explore the extent of competency-based health worker education in Bangladesh as well as the barriers and facilitators to the establishment and maintenance of health partnerships between UK and Bangladesh health organisations. The speakers also addressed valuable priority recommendations on developing the UK-Bangladesh health alliance through higher education and partnerships, building resources and funding, increasing public support for nurses as well as strengthening health professional education through international partnerships.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Special Guest Md. Saiful Hassan Badal, Secretary, Medical Education & Family Welfare Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh; David Maynard, Director of Education, British Council. Besides, there were speakers who presented their research findings.