UK-Bangladesh partnership in developing health professionals

Chief Guest Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education said, “The research came as a response to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to London Saida Muna Tasneem’s request in regards of training facilities for our nurses. As we enable them to upskill own selves through such an integrated facilitation process, I am sure they will pursue better careers outside Bangladesh, especially in the UK. This has been a great addition to our overall local medical education system, and we look forward for similar partnership opportunities with gratitude for the UK govt. and institutions”.
Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner said, “The UK has always stood besides Bangladesh and other countries, ensuring ample creation and utilization of development opportunities. UK's NHS, Health England, University of Manchester, FCDO Health team, and the British Council, along with Bangladeshi partners and stakeholders like the Ministry of Health, IRD, CIPRB, together, has created a great example of collaboration for the betterment of Bangladesh’s health sector and medical education. I hope this research will help map how Bangladesh can assure improved quality and quantity of healthcare staff in the country, and eventually lead to recognition and accreditation on health qualifications”.