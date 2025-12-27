Admission Test: JU publishes ‘D’ Unit results, pass rate 39.10pc

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has published the admission test results of the 'D' Unit under the Faculty of Biological Sciences for the first-year undergraduate (honours) programme of the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass rate of 39.10 percent.

The university authorities released the results on Thursday night through the official admission website.

According to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, a total of 22,671 candidates passed the 'D' Unit admission test, including 8,237 male and 14,434 female students.

Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences Professor Mafruhi Sattar said female candidates demonstrated higher participation as well as better performance in the examination.