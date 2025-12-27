Admission Test: JU publishes ‘D’ Unit results, pass rate 39.10pc
Jahangirnagar University (JU) has published the admission test results of the 'D' Unit under the Faculty of Biological Sciences for the first-year undergraduate (honours) programme of the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass rate of 39.10 percent.
The university authorities released the results on Thursday night through the official admission website.
According to the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, a total of 22,671 candidates passed the 'D' Unit admission test, including 8,237 male and 14,434 female students.
Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences Professor Mafruhi Sattar said female candidates demonstrated higher participation as well as better performance in the examination.
"A total of 33,491 female candidates appeared in the test and 14,434 of them passed, registering a pass rate of 43.10 percent," he said.
He added that 24,491 male candidates participated in the examination, of whom 8,237 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 33.63 percent.
The university's admission office said the 'D' Unit has a total of 310 seats, equally allocated between male and female candidates, with 155 seats each. A total of 70,221 students appeared in the 'D' Unit admission test.
Detailed results and further admission-related information are available on the university's official website: ju-admission.org.
The admission tests for the 2025-26 academic session at Jahangirnagar University began on 21 December and will continue until 29 December.