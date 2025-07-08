DU urges completion of official admission process within 15 July
The Dhaka University authorities have called for completion of the official admission process of students by 15 July.
Students have also been asked to update their ID cards as the preparation of updating the voter list for Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election is underway.
Students who fail to make the updates will not be included in the voter list. In that case, they will lose the opportunity to vote or stand as a candidate in the election.
The University Public Relation Office has confirmed this on Tuesday through a message.
Regarding this, chief returning officer Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin has already written to the departments, institutions, halls and offices to take necessary steps in this regard.
The University administration believes that all students’ active participation is essential to ensure a participatory and transparent voting.