Junior scholarship exam results published, how students can get it
The results of the Junior Scholarship examinations, including Dakhil (Class VIII), Ibtedayi (Class V), JS, and JD (vocational), were published today, Wednesday.
A total of 46,200 students across the nine general education boards have been awarded scholarships. Among them, 14,700 students received scholarships in the talent pool category while 31,500 received general scholarships.
Education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, and state minister for education Bobby Hajjaj officially announced the results at the Ministry of Education today.
The 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination was held in the following subjects: Bangla (subject code: 101), English (107), Mathematics (109), Science (127), Bangladesh and Global Studies (150).
How to check the results
Students will be able to access their results in two ways
Online method
Visit the website of the Directorate of Primary Education (dpe.gov.bd). Click on the ‘Scholarship Result’ option and enter the roll number and the year 2026 to view the result.
SMS method
From a mobile phone’s message option, type the board name, roll number and year, and send the message to 16222. The result will be sent in a return SMS.
This year, quotas have been allocated for both talent pool and general scholarships. The distribution has been made board-wise, with allocations also set at the upazila level for both categories, in accordance with the relevant policy guidelines.
The Junior Scholarship Examination began simultaneously across the country on 28 December 2025. The exam was held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Approximately 350,000 students sat the examination at 611 centres nationwide.
On the first day, the Bangla examination was held, followed by English on 29 December and Mathematics on 30 December.
However, following the death of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the Science and Bangladesh and Global Studies examinations scheduled for 31 December were postponed.
The deferred examinations were later held on 5 January 2026.
Evaluation of answer scripts has since been completed, and the wait for the results ends today.