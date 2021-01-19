75pc students want to return to class: Survey

Some 75 per cent of students said they want to immediately return to their classes despite coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey.

As many as 76 per cent of guardians and 73 per cent of district education officers want reopening of the schools while 58 per cent of teachers and 52 per cent of upazila education officers are in favour of reopening schools, the survey added.

Deputy director of Campaign for Popular Education Mostafizur Rahman unveiled the findings of “Interim report of Education Watch 2020-21 review” at a virtual briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The survey recommended reopening of schools in phases. At first, institutions in less-virus or no-virus areas may reopen in February while schools in the big cities may start in March at the last phase, it said.