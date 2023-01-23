IDP Education to host UK, USA Education Roadshow on 26 Jan

It will be a great platform for students to know about scholarships and entry requirements for these universities. There are certain scholarships which students can get if they apply through IDP which will help them reduce their cost of education. IDP also has fast lane through which students can immediately get offer right after applying.
The best part of this event is that students can even go home from the event with their offer letter in hand in principle. To register for the event please click https://bangladesh.idp.com/1rgZA1. To know more please call 09666782782.
IDP is a global leader in international education services and helping international students over 50 years. IDP is also a proud co-owner of IELTS examination.