Schools, colleges to remain shut till 27 April due to heat wave
The government has decided to shut all schools and colleges across the country till 27 April due to ongoing heat wave.
Education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhry made the announcement today.
He said the schools and colleges will reopen on 28 April as per the new decision.
The educational institutions were supposed to reopen tomorrow, Sunday, after 26 days of holiday on Ramadan, Eid Ul Fitr and some other holidays. But the ongoing heat wave has led to extension of holiday.
There has been demand from various quarters to shut educational institutions after meteorological department announced three-day heat alert across the country on Friday for three days.