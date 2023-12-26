Steps taken to transfer MPO teachers

MPO teachers are set to get an opportunity of transfer as the education ministry has taken an initiative to introduce a transfer system for teachers of MPO-listed non-government educational institutions.
According to the primary plan, teachers recruited through the Non Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) may only get this opportunity.
Currently there is no system of transfer for non-government teachers. Teachers under the Monthly Pay Order system (MPO) have to retire from the institutions they started jobs.
Education ministry sources said a high-level meeting was held over the transfer of MPO teachers at the ministry in October. In accordance with the meeting, the next course of action is being taken.
There are around 500,000 MPO teachers-employees across the country.
MPO teachers-employees get basic of their salary and some allowances from the government.
Earlier, the non-government educational institutions with their own initiative would recruit teachers and employees. But currently, aspirants have to pass examinations under the government organisation (NTRCA) for the recruitment in these posts.
Preferring not to be named, an education ministry official said the issue of transfer of MPO teachers is being considered with utmost sincerity. In this regard, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) will make a draft guideline. The next course of action will be taken after carrying out scrutiny.
Secondary and Higher Education Directorate's director general Nehal Ahmed said an initiative is underway whether a transfer system can be introduced for the MPO teachers. There are differences in opinions.
However, the matter is under consideration whether a teacher is given an opportunity of transfer once in his or her service period.
National Education Policy Formulation committee member Kazi Faruque Ahmed views the initiative positively.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said this is a good initiative. This should be done after discussing with all stakeholders during the framing of the guideline of transfer.