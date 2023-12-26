Steps taken to transfer MPO teachers

MPO teachers are set to get an opportunity of transfer as the education ministry has taken an initiative to introduce a transfer system for teachers of MPO-listed non-government educational institutions.

According to the primary plan, teachers recruited through the Non Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) may only get this opportunity.

Currently there is no system of transfer for non-government teachers. Teachers under the Monthly Pay Order system (MPO) have to retire from the institutions they started jobs.