'GlenFest' concludes with enthusiastic participation amid festive atmosphere

Glenrich International School’s carnival-style event, ‘GlenFest, wrapped up with high spirits as young learners eagerly participated, fostering a commitment to inspire creativity in the days ahead.

Held at Glenrich's Satarkul campus on Saturday, 17 February 2024, from 10:00am to 5:00pm, GlenFest was brimming with excitement and thrilling activities, stated a press release.