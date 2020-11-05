8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan by 31 Jan

A total of 8,556 students of Dhaka University (DU) will get interest-free loans from University Grant Commission (UGC) so that they can buy smartphones and attend online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports BSS.
Each student will get Tk 8,000 by 31 January next year and the students have to pay the money in four installments after reopening the university, said a UGC press release here today.
The regulatory body of country’s higher education took the decision today during a virtual meeting with its chairman Kazi Shahidullah in the chair.
UGC will provide the fund to the university in advance under fiscal year 2020-21.
Lists of students who need the money to buy the phones for getting connected to the classes have already been prepared by the university.