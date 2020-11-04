41,501 univ students to get interest-free loans to buy smartphones

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to provide interest-free loans of Taka 8,000 each to 41,501 students to buy smartphones to facilitate online education.

Insolvent students of 39 public and autonomous universities of the country would get the loan.

The students would be able to pay the loan in four installments or at a time, a meeting of UGC took the decision on Wednesday.

UGC chairman Kazi Shahidullah presided over the meeting.