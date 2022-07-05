8.58pc students pass DU 'Gha' unit admission test

The results of the 'Gha' unit admission test under Social Science faculty of Dhaka University for session 2021-2022 session have been published, reports UNB.

DU vice chancellor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom of the univetsity around 1:00pm.

A total of 6,111 out of 71,262 students (8.58 pre cent) passed the exam against a total of 1781 seats.