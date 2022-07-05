8.58pc students pass DU 'Gha' unit admission test

By providing information, candidates can check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd or use the short message service (SMS) available on any mobile operator, said a press release.
For SMS notification of the result, candidates have to type DU GHA [exam roll] in message(sms) option and send it to 16321.
Successful students have to fill the 'Subject Choice Form' online and submit it between 3:00pm of 7 July to 5:00pm of 28 July.
Students can apply for rechecking result from 17 July till 21 July at the dean office of Social Science faculty of Dhaka University by paying Tk 1000.
Anonyo Ganguli secured 1st position jn the test scoring 103.95 out of 120.
Mohammad Tanjid Hasan Akash became 2nd scoring 103.44 and Aysha Jahan Samia 3rd scoring 93.1.