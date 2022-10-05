Jagannath University ranks 3rd in APA assessment

“Everyone involved with Jagannath University is proud of this achievement,” Kamaluddin said.
“A few days ago, Jagannath University achieved an international feat. The university’s chemistry department had ranked third in Bangladesh in the Scimago list. In spite of so many limitations, this will inspire us to provide state-of-the-art education to our students,” he added.
The university’s vice-chancellor professor Imdadul Haque said, “To take Jagannath University to the top of the list in the future, we need sincere efforts and support from every member of our university family.”
According to UGC sources, Jagannath University scored 93.75 points to rank third among the 46 public universities under the agreement.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University ranked first with 99.47 points. Dhaka University came second with 94.48 points.
In the previous fiscal year, Jagannath University ranked ninth in APA.
The APA system began in the 2014-15 financial year. In the APA, the objectives of a government division for the fiscal year are written down. After the end of the fiscal year, each division is assessed by how much they have accomplished in what it set out to do. They are marked out of 100.