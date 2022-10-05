Jagannath University ranks 3rd in APA assessment

According to UGC sources, Jagannath University scored 93.75 points to rank third among the 46 public universities under the agreement.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University ranked first with 99.47 points. Dhaka University came second with 94.48 points.

In the previous fiscal year, Jagannath University ranked ninth in APA.

The APA system began in the 2014-15 financial year. In the APA, the objectives of a government division for the fiscal year are written down. After the end of the fiscal year, each division is assessed by how much they have accomplished in what it set out to do. They are marked out of 100.