SSC results: All 382 examinees of Nasima Kadir Molla High School get GPA 5

Maintaining its streak of success, Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes in Narsingdi has once again achieved an outstanding result in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. All 382 students who appeared for the examinations from the institution this year passed, with every one of them achieving GPA 5.

Immediately after the results were published at 10:00 am today, Monday, the examinees and current students of the institution celebrated by dancing and singing. Teachers and guardians also joined in the celebrations. Guardians brought packets of sweets, while students were seen embracing one another and celebrating their success.