SSC results: All 382 examinees of Nasima Kadir Molla High School get GPA 5
Maintaining its streak of success, Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes in Narsingdi has once again achieved an outstanding result in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. All 382 students who appeared for the examinations from the institution this year passed, with every one of them achieving GPA 5.
Immediately after the results were published at 10:00 am today, Monday, the examinees and current students of the institution celebrated by dancing and singing. Teachers and guardians also joined in the celebrations. Guardians brought packets of sweets, while students were seen embracing one another and celebrating their success.
According to students and guardians, the excellent result was made possible by the teachers’ tireless efforts, proper guidance, regular classes, special classes, regular home visits by guide teachers, tutorials and monthly examinations.
Miloy Debnath, a science-group student who achieved GPA 5, said, “All my friends, including me, got GPA 5. So we are all dancing, singing and celebrating together. After achieving such a result, I have forgotten all the hardship of our efforts. My parents are happy, and what could be more joyful than that?”
According to the school’s administrative department, Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes has been achieving good results in the Primary Education Completion (PEC), Junior School Certificate (JSC), and SSC examinations since its establishment in 2008.
The institution continued that success this year as well. Of this year’s examinees, 376 were from the science group and six from the business studies group. All of them achieved GPA 5.
The institution’s head teacher told Prothom Alo, “After analysing the overall results across the country, it appears that we are among the best-performing institutions in the country. The school chairman’s innovative thinking and timely guidance are the main reasons behind this good result. We never allow our teachers and students to become disconnected from one another. Besides, our teachers and students work so hard that good results are bound to follow. We want to maintain our position among the country’s best not only in academic results but also in co-curricular activities.”
Last year, all 320 students who appeared for the examinations also achieved GPA 5. In addition, 293 of 294 students achieved GPA 5 in 2024; 270 of 278 in 2023; all 266 in 2022; 237 of 247 in 2021; 200 of 214 in 2020; 168 of 171 in 2019; 137 of 139 in 2018; and all 164 in 2017.
Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes was established in 2008 in the Velanagar area of Narsingdi town by Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of Thermex Group, and his wife Nasima Begum, with a commitment to providing quality education in Narsingdi.
The school is currently run under strict discipline with the overall supervision of 174 young and talented teachers. It currently has 5,200 students.
School founding president and chairman of Thermex Group, Abdul Kadir Molla, said, “My wife Nasima Begum and I established the institution with a commitment to providing quality education in a town like Narsingdi.”
“We have always wanted students to become human resources through proper education. Our institution has consistently achieved good results. This year, too, it has maintained its streak of being among the country’s top performers by achieving a 100 per cent pass rate with 100 per cent GPA 5s. I congratulate the examinees, teachers and guardians,” he added.