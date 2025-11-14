HSC script re-evaluation results on Sunday, how to get the results
The results of the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination script re-evaluation will be published next Sunday, 16 November 2025, at 10:00 am.
The results can be viewed on the website, and SMS notifications will also be sent to the mobile numbers provided by applicants. The information was announced Thursday in a notice issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.
According to the notice, the results of the 2025 HSC examination script re-evaluation will be published Sunday, 16 November, at 10:00 am on the Dhaka education board’s website.
In addition, SMS notifications will also be sent to the applicants’ mobile numbers. Students have been requested in the message to collect their results from the Dhaka education board’s website.
The script re-evaluation or review process for this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations concluded on 23 October. Applications for re-evaluation were accepted only online this time. Previously, the application could also be submitted through SMS.
The results of the 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were published on 16 October. This year, the pass rate across the 11 education boards stood at 58.83 per cent while a total of 69,097 candidates achieved GPA-5.