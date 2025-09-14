No hall facility for 70pc students

In the last 24 years, 24 new departments were opened at Chittagong University. The number of students has increased by more than 14,000. Some five new residential halls were constructed in the meantime, which can accommodate 2,632 students.

As a result, 70 per cent of the students do not have accommodation facilities. They have no other way than resorting to rented houses or local hostels near the campus or in Chattogram city, 22 kilometres away from the university.

When a new department is opened, it creates scope for recruiting teachers and staff, which often involves financial transactions. It also helps strengthen groups within the teachers’ association.

The problem, however, is that arbitrary opening of departments intensifies the accommodation crisis in student halls. Many students are then forced to live in messes and cottages, which increases their expenses and raises security concerns. In the end, it is the common students who suffer.

The matter of accommodation crisis resurfaced after two rounds of clashes between students and residents of Jobra village near the campus on 30 and 31 August. More than two hundred students were seriously injured in the clashes.

Some were hacked, while others suffered head injuries from brickbats. Following the violence, thousands of students fled Jobra village in fear. In many cases, locals forced students to vacate their rented houses within just two minutes.