SSC results to be published by respective boards, here’s how to get it
Like the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exam results will not be published centrally.
Instead, each education board will publish its own results at 2:00 pm on 10 July.
A senior official from the Dhaka education board confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
A press release from the Bangladesh Education Board Coordination Committee stated that results of the SSC and equivalent exams under the Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, and Mymensingh education boards, as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, will be available from 2:00 pm on 10 July.
The results will be accessible via the respective education boards’ websites, all exam centres, institutions, and through SMS.
All examination centres or institutions are required to collect the results online. Students can obtain their results from the official websites of their respective education boards.
Apart from this, results can be received by sending an SMS to the short code 16222.
Results, however, will not be published in newspapers or on the education ministry’s website.
The inter-education board has also announced the timeline for re-evaluation of published results.
Applications will be accepted from 11 to 17 July. Details of the application procedure will be available on the respective education boards’ websites and through a notification from Teletalk Bangladesh.
The SSC and equivalent exams this year began on 10 April. A total of 1,928,970 students, both regular and irregular, registered for the exams. This is around 100,000 fewer than in 2024.
However, a higher number of candidates were absent this year. For example, as many as 26,928 students were absent on the first day of the exams under the 11 education boards, despite having completed registration.