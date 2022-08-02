Results of B, C units published

Some 48,347 students applied against 386 seats in the B unit, with 81 per cent of the candidates appearing in the test. The pass rate in the B unit admission test is 34 per cent.
On the other hand, 53,430 students applied against 466 seats in the C unit, with 85 per cent of the candidates taking in the test. The pass rate in the C unit admission test is 45 per cent.
A merit list with a number of candidates ten times higher than the total seats was published in both units.
The results are available on the university's admission website.