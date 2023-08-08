Govt revokes scholarship exam for fifth graders

The government has revoked scholarship exams for the fifth graders and the students will be provided scholarship through a different assessment.
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting at primary and mass education ministry on Tuesday.
An official of the primary and mass education ministry who was present at the meting confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
State minister for the primary and mass education ministry, Zakir Hossain, and education minister Dipu Moni was present at the meeting.
The government halted scholarship exams due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.
There is no such exam in the new education curriculum as well. But the scholarship exam for the primary students was all of a sudden arranged at the end of last year. This drew much criticism across the country.