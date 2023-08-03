RUET at a standstill, no vice-chancellor for a year

The students of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department held a human chain in the campus yesterday afternoon, demanding the prompt conduct of examinations and the appointment of a vice-chancellor. They expressed their concern about not having a department head for a month, which has resulted in complications in taking exams and managing academic work.

An official from the Ministry of Education, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that they have submitted three proposals to the government for the appointment of a vice-chancellor at this university.

Senior professor and head of the Urban and Regional Planning department, Kamruzzaman, expressed his concern about the negative precedent set by the prolonged absence of a vice-chancellor. He stated that the consequences of this situation will be long-lasting, as every department in the university is facing significant challenges. Even if a vice-chancellor is appointed now, resolving all the issues will not happen overnight.

The university has 5,650 students in 18 departments. There are 347 teachers of different levels. All the teachers and students of the university are facing some sort of problems due to the current situation.

Additional Secretary (University) of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education of the Ministry of Education Abu Yusuf Miah told Prothom Alo that they have already sent the application to the government for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. He said he has no idea why it is being delayed.