British Council project connects youth with heritage

During the programme, OSCH Partners and Youth Board gave a presentation explaining the activities conducted so far and then, there was a screening of a short documentary on Varendra Research Museum. Later, the guests were given a tour of the museum, during which OSCH youth board members shared their experiences of working in the museum.
Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, “This is a fanstactic initiative. Bangladesh is a country with rich heritage and it has a good number of young population as well. So, it’s important to connect this young population with the country’s rich cultural heritages. The British Council’s job is to create such opportunity for young people.”
A tour to Puthia Palace was organised on 29 July. OSCH Youth Board members described its history to the guests. There was also an open discussion involving OSCH Youth Board members, partners and OSCH UK team on OSCH Year 1 activities and the challenges faced while implementing this. A group of young people also showcased a scroll with narration called ‘puthi’, an ancient storytelling technique which is linked to Bangladesh’s cultural heritage, the press release said.
Our Shared Cultural Heritage (OSCH) is a youth-led programme by The British Council that aims to explore the shared cultures and histories of the UK and South Asia. The programme in Bangladesh is conducted by CCD and Uronto with a concentrated focus on the heritage of Rajshahi with support from Varendra Research Museum. The main objective of this project is to inspire the youth to work in the heritage sector.