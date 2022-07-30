British Council project connects youth with heritage

Activities of the youth-led programme of the British Council, ‘Our Shared Cultural Heritage’ (OSCH), were showcased in Rajshahi on 28 and 29 July.

This project has been designed to connect young people and inspire them to work with cultural heritage through a series of trainings and activities. A total of 31 young people from different institutions have been working with cultural heritages since 2021 under this project. It is to connect the heritages to the youth as well as to the wider audience so that people can understand and work on our heritages, said a press release.

On 28 July, a programme was held at Varendra Research Museum, the research partner of this project. Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh was present at the programme with Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh, The British Council and other guests in attendance.