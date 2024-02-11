Public universities: No residential facilities for 60pc students

Around 60 per cent of students at 50 public universities have no residential facilities, according to a latest annual report of University Grants Commission (UGC).

As many as 2,92,296 students study in 50 public universities.

Students of indigent families from all over the country mainly come to study in the public universities.

As these universities have no adequate residential facilities, the students have to face various difficulties.

Mahatir Hasan is a 3rd year student at the mass communication and journalism department in Jagannath University.

Hasan, a resident of Narail district, and his friend stay in a rented room in Shantinagar. He has to pay Tk 4,200 as the house rent. He has to spend a total of Tk 8,000-10,000 including food and conveyance.

Hasan has to go to Old Dhaka from Shantinagar to attend classes and exams at the universities.

Although Jagannath College was turned into a university two decades ago, no residential halls have been established except one a residential hall for female students.