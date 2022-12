A three-day-long nonfiction book fair will start on 26th December. The fair is being arranged by Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University and Bonik Barta, reports UNB.

The fair will start at 10.00am on 26 December and will conclude on 28 December at the premises of Business Faculty of Dhaka University. Vice-chancellor of Dhaka University prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the fair.