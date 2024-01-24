Ministry forms committee to review textbook story ‘Sharifar Golpo’

The education ministry on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to review the story namely ‘Sharifar Golpo’, in the seventh grade history and social science textbook.

The committee will be led by Islamic Arabic University Vice Chancellor Professor Abdul Rashid, said a release of the ministry.

The other members are -- Islamic Foundation governor Mufti Maulana Kafil Uddin Sarker, NCTB member Professor Moshiuzzaman, director of Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Dhaka University professor Md Abdul Halim and principal of Dhaka Alia Madrasa professor Mohammad Abdur Rashid.

The committee will review ‘Sharifar Golpo’, a story in the chapter ‘Manushey manushey sadrishyo o Bhinnata’ as it came in the public discussion recently.

The committee will review the content and make recommendations to the NCTB, the press release said.