Glenrich celebrates exceptional success of IGCSE and A Level students

Glenrich Uttara has celebrated the success of IGCSE, AS, and A Level students in Cambridge International's May-June 2024 session. The examination results, which were recently released globally, have brought recognition to the students and schools.

A total of 424 students from Glenrich Uttara (formerly DPS STS School Dhaka) took part in Cambridge International's May-June 2024 session, out of which 161 for IGCSE, 151 for AS, and 112 for A Level. The student's efforts and dedication was particularly evident when 14 IGCSE and 5 A Level candidates attained an average of 90 per cent marks in their examinations.