Glenrich celebrates exceptional success of IGCSE and A Level students
Glenrich Uttara has celebrated the success of IGCSE, AS, and A Level students in Cambridge International's May-June 2024 session. The examination results, which were recently released globally, have brought recognition to the students and schools.
A total of 424 students from Glenrich Uttara (formerly DPS STS School Dhaka) took part in Cambridge International's May-June 2024 session, out of which 161 for IGCSE, 151 for AS, and 112 for A Level. The student's efforts and dedication was particularly evident when 14 IGCSE and 5 A Level candidates attained an average of 90 per cent marks in their examinations.
The percentage of A Grades has significantly increased compared to last year. In 2023, 24.03 per cent of students got A Grades in IGCSE whereas, in 2024, it has now risen to 30.06 per cent, which is an exceptional achievement for the students. The scoring of 90 per cent or more has also been increased for AS (Advanced Subsidiary) in 2024 (13.05 per cent) compared to 2023 (8.33 per cent). Additionally, the A Grade percentage among A Level students has also increased in 2024 (22.49 per cent) compared to 2023 (17.11 per cent). Such excellent grades and scores establish the commitment of Glenrich Uttara (formerly DPS STS School Dhaka) to providing a diverse learning environment for all students to reach their full potential.
Eleven IGCSE candidates will be awarded the Glenrich Scholarship 2024 as they have secured six or more than six A*s. Forty-one IGCSE and 24 A Level students are eligible for The Daily Star Award.
On this occasion, Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal, Glenrich Uttara, said, "My heartfelt congratulations to all students, parents, and staff on completing the IGCSE/AS/A Levels examinations in the May-June2024 session. We all are extremely proud of the exam results. I am grateful to the staff and parents for their integral role in guiding and supporting students to attain such an exceptional feat. I wholeheartedly congratulate all the students on their achievements, and let us cherish their hard work."