Junior scholarship exams deferred to 28 Dec, revised schedule announced
The schedule of the 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination has been revised.
As per the new schedule, the examination will now begin on 28 December and end on 31 December. Earlier, it was scheduled to start on 21 December.
The Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education published the revised schedule on Wednesday.
According to the revised announcement, the examinations will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm each day.
As per the new schedule, the Bengali examination will be held on 28 December, English on 29 December, Mathematics on 30 December, Science and Bangladesh and Global Studies will be held on same day (31 December).
Candidates are instructed to collect their admit cards from the heads of their respective institutions at least seven days before the examination.
Candidates will be allowed to use board-approved general scientific calculators during the examination.
No person or examinee other than the examination centre secretary will be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices inside the examination centre.