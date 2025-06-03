UNICEF halts key education programmes in Bangladesh

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday said it has been compelled to halt some education programmes in Bangladesh due to the ongoing global aid funding crisis.

At this time, certain activities, including the contracts of UNICEF implementing partners with 1,179 host community personnel working on kindergarten, grade 1, and grade 2 education, including lessons on English, Science, Social Science, and drawing, have been terminated, said the UN agency in a statement.

The return of the rest of the workers following the Eid break till 29 June, both Rohingya and from the host communities, to develop their work in the learning facilities, depends on new funding being secured.