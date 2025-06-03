UNICEF halts key education programmes in Bangladesh
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday said it has been compelled to halt some education programmes in Bangladesh due to the ongoing global aid funding crisis.
At this time, certain activities, including the contracts of UNICEF implementing partners with 1,179 host community personnel working on kindergarten, grade 1, and grade 2 education, including lessons on English, Science, Social Science, and drawing, have been terminated, said the UN agency in a statement.
The return of the rest of the workers following the Eid break till 29 June, both Rohingya and from the host communities, to develop their work in the learning facilities, depends on new funding being secured.
"These decisions are necessary to safeguard the core functions of our ongoing programs, ensure emergency support for children in the most critical need, and uphold our commitment to children’s welfare during these extraordinarily challenging times," it said.
The UN agency said they remain hopeful that increased funding will soon allow us to restore and expand the vital services that so many children depend upon.
UNICEF said it has been committed to supporting children in Bangladesh since 1952, working tirelessly to ensure that every child has access to quality education, health and protection, regardless of their circumstances.
"We are deeply aware of the urgent needs faced by Rohingya refugee children, many of whom have already endured significant trauma and disruptions to their education, health, nutrition and protection," the statement reads.
"Our goal is to ensure they have essential skills, that they have basic qualifications that give them confidence to contribute to their communities when the time is safe for them to return."
The UNICEF thanked the international community and their partners for their continued support.
"UNICEF remains dedicated to the welfare of every child, and we will continue advocating for the resources needed to give Rohingya refugee children the education they deserve and the chance to rebuild their futures," the statement reads.