Education

SSC and equivalent exam results on 10 August

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Question structure and marks have been changed in three subjects of the 2026 SSC exam.File photo

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2026 will be published on 10 August.

Mohammad Abdul Khaleque, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.

The results were initially scheduled to be published on 20 July but were delayed as preparations could not be completed in time.

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The SSC and equivalent examinations for this year began on 21 April 2026, and concluded on 20 May. More than 1.857 million candidates sat for the examinations this year.

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