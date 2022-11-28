How to get SSC results

The students could learn their results from their concerned educational institutions, websites of educational boards and through SMS.

The results can be known by submitting the roll number, registration number, name of the exam, exam year and education board on this website.

Besides, the students can learn their results by sending SMS. For this the students have to type SSC<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – SSC DHA 123456 2022. The results will be sent in the return SMS.

For the Madrasah board, the students have to write DAKHIL<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222. For example – DAKHIL MAD 123456 2022. The results will be available in the return SMS.