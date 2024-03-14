British Council, HSBC hold graduation ceremony of EDGE programme

Addressing the EDGE graduate girls, Naheed Ezaher Khan said, ‘Your confidence has moved me; I am proud of you. However, my advice is, please don’t forget your roots and our enriched culture.’

She extended thanks to the British Council and HSBC for working on programmes like EDGE that positively impact the lives of marginalised girls.

The British Council, in collaboration with HSBC and local NGOs (non-profit organisations), Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation and Dnet, has reached 2,640 girls from marginalised communities through the EDGE programme. Over the past two years, 220 peer group leaders have been trained, and they have trained 2,420 adolescent girls from 110 girls' clubs.