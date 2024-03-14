British Council, HSBC hold graduation ceremony of EDGE programme
The British Council recently hosted a graduation ceremony for the English and Digital for Girls' Education programme at its Fuller Road Auditorium in Dhaka on 10 March.
The event was attended by 100 EDGE programme graduates who had successfully completed the EDGE programme journey, said a press release.
Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister for cultural affairs, was present as the chief guest. Matt Cannell, deputy high commissioner and development director, British High Commission, Dhaka; Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh; David Knox, director, programmes, Bangladesh, British Council; and representatives from Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation, Dnet, and other NGOs were also present during the ceremony.
The issue of gender inequality across Bangladesh manifests significantly in the educational sector, primarily within the marginalised communities. In these communities, girls face barriers to accessing quality education and limited opportunities to develop critical skills, including English proficiency and digital literacy. To address the gender gap issue in the education sector, the British Council has been implementing the EDGE programme in Bangladesh for 12 years with different partners.
Addressing the EDGE graduate girls, Naheed Ezaher Khan said, ‘Your confidence has moved me; I am proud of you. However, my advice is, please don’t forget your roots and our enriched culture.’
She extended thanks to the British Council and HSBC for working on programmes like EDGE that positively impact the lives of marginalised girls.
The British Council, in collaboration with HSBC and local NGOs (non-profit organisations), Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation and Dnet, has reached 2,640 girls from marginalised communities through the EDGE programme. Over the past two years, 220 peer group leaders have been trained, and they have trained 2,420 adolescent girls from 110 girls' clubs.
Matt Cannell, deputy high commissioner, development director, British High Commission, Bangladesh, commented, ‘We, the British High Commission, are currently focusing on education priorities like 12 years of quality education for all girls, financing for education, and foundational learning, which means investing in skills development. The EDGE programme is an integral part of our overall approach here in Bangladesh to girls' education, and it is a fantastic partnership opportunity between the private and public sectors that works on a critical issue like girls' education.’
David Knox, director programmes Bangladesh, the British Council, added, 'With a successful partnership with HSBC, we have reached 2,640 girls from the marginalised community and are working with local implementing partners. There are increasing opportunities to work with international actors, government, and other private sector organisations, and we are keen to build coalition and partnership to make programmes like this more sustainable and impactful.'
Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh, said, ‘In today's increasingly globalised and digitised world, we recognise the importance of equipping the next generation with English proficiency, digital literacy, social awareness, and entrepreneurial abilities. As an international organisation, we understand the transformative power of education and are committed to investing further in programmes that empower girls and pave the way for their future success.'
Out of the 220 Peer Group Leaders (PGLs), 100 are from Dhaka-based EDGE clubs. During the ceremony, they received certificates and crests. In the next few months, 120 other PGLs and 2,420 club members will receive certificates and crests.