45th BCS: Written exams to begin 27 November

The written exams for the technical or professional cadres would start on 6 December and continue till 11 December. The details seat plans, and other instructions would be published on the PSC website later.

The preliminary exams of the 45th BCS was held on19 May. The results were published within just 6 June with 12,789 students clearing the test.

A total of 2,309 cadre officers and 1022 non-cadre officers would be recruited through the 45th BCS.