National University postpones 4th-year exams scheduled for Sunday

The National University has postponed its fourth-year (Hons) examinations that were scheduled to take place on Sunday, 26 May, due to an unavoidable circumstance.

Mezbah Uddin, the controller of examinations (in-charge) of the university, confirmed the postponement to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening.

He also said they will announce a new date for the examinations later, while other tests will take place as per the schedule.