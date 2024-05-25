National University postpones 4th-year exams scheduled for Sunday
The National University has postponed its fourth-year (Hons) examinations that were scheduled to take place on Sunday, 26 May, due to an unavoidable circumstance.
Mezbah Uddin, the controller of examinations (in-charge) of the university, confirmed the postponement to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening.
He also said they will announce a new date for the examinations later, while other tests will take place as per the schedule.
Earlier, the university’s public relations director, Ataur Rahman, disclosed that they had no plans to postpone the examinations, despite a cyclone expected to make landfall in coastal areas.
He, however, clarified that the authorities will make any necessary decisions if an emergency situation arises.
Fourth-year students from various colleges under the university were scheduled to take their exams across the country on the day, he mentioned.
According to the meteorological department, a deep depression over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Remal' over the northwest Bay.
The authorities issued danger signal-7 for Payra and Mongla maritime ports, and danger signal-6 for Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram ports.
Meanwhile, the disaster management and relief ministry asked six coastal districts to take special measures to deal with the cyclone and mitigate its effects.