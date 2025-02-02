SAJIDA Foundation, Khan Academy Bangladesh launch research programme

She explained how SAJIDA Foundation is funding the Khan Academy Bangladesh research project to ensure quality education for students, leveraging the globally recognised Khan Academy platform. She emphasised the importance of the programme in providing a detailed overview of the initiative’s activities and called for collaboration at all levels to ensure its successful implementation.

Azwa Nayeem, CEO of Khan Academy Bangladesh, spoke about how the Khan Academy platform empowers students, teachers, and education leaders. The platform offers personalised learning experiences, real-time progress tracking, and interactive content that fosters deep conceptual understanding. Localised versions of the platform have already shown impact in countries such as India, Brazil, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. The research initiative in Bangladesh aims to improve students’ foundational maths skills and make quality education more accessible, particularly in government schools.

Chief Guest, Professor AQM Shafiul Azam, Director General (Additional Charge), stressed the need to embrace transformational education, which will reshape the role of teachers and prepare students for new learning modalities. The Khan Academy Bangladesh Research Programme represents an important first step in this direction, aiming to assess how the platform enhances students’ mathematical skills.