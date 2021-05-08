ACCA Bangladesh and Bangladesh Technical Education Board sign MoU

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh and Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and support each other. The signing ceremony took place virtually on Monday, 3 May 2021. Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, and secretary, Technical and Madrasha Education Division (TMED) of the education ministry, Md. Aminul Islam Khan, were present at the signing ceremony.
Also present on the occasion were Md. Helal Uddin, directorate feneral, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Md. Morad Hossain Mollah, chairman, Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), Stuart Dunlop, regional director, ACCA Middle East & South Asia, Nilusha Ranasinghe, head of ACCA South Asia, Zarif Ludin, head of ACCA Market Partnerships and other government high officials.
Prawma Tapashi Khan, education manager, ACCA Bangladesh, shared a presentation on the collaboration opportunities, scopes of work and standardization process between ACCA and BTEB. Indrani Dhar from BTEB was the host of the ceremony.
The MoU denotes that ACCA will work as an International Professional Development partner for BTEB in different initiatives through mutual understanding to support the skill development agenda. Besides, ACCA will collaborate with NTVQF to create an accountancy sector within the scope and standardization process.
ACCA will also assist BTEB to update and modernise the HSC (BM) accounting syllabus by embedding their internationally recognised syllabus. This will open a door for the BTEB students to pursue the Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) and ACCA with exemptions to build a successful career in accounting and finance. Further development through joint initiatives will be taken as well. ACCA will also support the large student base of BTEB with the current industry knowledge, capacity building, knowledge dissemination and international standard resources.
From ACCA Bangladesh, Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor, senior business development manager (EMA) Md. Shafaat Ali Choyon, marketing manager Abdullah Al Hasan and business services and compliance manager GM Rashed were present.