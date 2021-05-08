ACCA Bangladesh and Bangladesh Technical Education Board sign MoU

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh and Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and support each other. The signing ceremony took place virtually on Monday, 3 May 2021. Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, and secretary, Technical and Madrasha Education Division (TMED) of the education ministry, Md. Aminul Islam Khan, were present at the signing ceremony.

Also present on the occasion were Md. Helal Uddin, directorate feneral, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Md. Morad Hossain Mollah, chairman, Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), Stuart Dunlop, regional director, ACCA Middle East & South Asia, Nilusha Ranasinghe, head of ACCA South Asia, Zarif Ludin, head of ACCA Market Partnerships and other government high officials.

Prawma Tapashi Khan, education manager, ACCA Bangladesh, shared a presentation on the collaboration opportunities, scopes of work and standardization process between ACCA and BTEB. Indrani Dhar from BTEB was the host of the ceremony.