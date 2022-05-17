Education

Admit cards for DU admission test available online

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka University
UNB file photo

Issuance of the admit cards for the admission test of Dhaka University for academic session 2021-22 started from Monday evening, reports UNB.

Admission aspirants now can download admit cards from https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd. Professor Mostafizur Rahman, covener of DU online admission test committee, said, “Admit cards will be available online for downloading up to the exam day. Students will be able to collect their admit cards one hour before the exam. After that it will be closed.”

Admit cards for Kha unit and Ga unit have been available for students from 7.00pm on Monday while admit cards for other units are available online since 8.30pm.

This time, a total of 290, 480 applications have been submitted online for a total of 8,035 seats.

According to the latest information obtained from the central admission office of the university, 115,726 students have applied against 1,651 seats in 'Ka' unit. A total of 58,565 students applied for 1,788 seats in 'kha' unit and a total of 30,704 students applied against 930 seats of 'Ga' unit.

For Gha unit, a total of 6,045 students have applied against 1,337 seats while a total of 7440 students applied against 130 seats of 'Cha' unit.

This year's admission test will begin from 3 June with the admission test of the 'C' unit under business studies faculty while Kha unit Admission test is scheduled to be held on 4 June.

The admission test of Ka unit will be held on 10 June and Gha unit exam will be held on 11 June while Cha unit exam has been scheduled to be held on 17 June.

