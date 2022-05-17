Admit cards for DU admission test available online

This time, a total of 290, 480 applications have been submitted online for a total of 8,035 seats.
According to the latest information obtained from the central admission office of the university, 115,726 students have applied against 1,651 seats in 'Ka' unit. A total of 58,565 students applied for 1,788 seats in 'kha' unit and a total of 30,704 students applied against 930 seats of 'Ga' unit.
For Gha unit, a total of 6,045 students have applied against 1,337 seats while a total of 7440 students applied against 130 seats of 'Cha' unit.
This year's admission test will begin from 3 June with the admission test of the 'C' unit under business studies faculty while Kha unit Admission test is scheduled to be held on 4 June.
The admission test of Ka unit will be held on 10 June and Gha unit exam will be held on 11 June while Cha unit exam has been scheduled to be held on 17 June.