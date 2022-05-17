Admit cards for DU admission test available online

Issuance of the admit cards for the admission test of Dhaka University for academic session 2021-22 started from Monday evening, reports UNB.

Admission aspirants now can download admit cards from https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd. Professor Mostafizur Rahman, covener of DU online admission test committee, said, “Admit cards will be available online for downloading up to the exam day. Students will be able to collect their admit cards one hour before the exam. After that it will be closed.”

Admit cards for Kha unit and Ga unit have been available for students from 7.00pm on Monday while admit cards for other units are available online since 8.30pm.