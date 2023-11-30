Sadeka Halim becomes Jagannath University VC

Professor Sadeka Halim has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU). She is now serving as the chairman of the sociology department at Dhaka University.
The education ministry issued a gazette notification on Thursday, saying president Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointment for the next four years.
The position of vice chancellor at Jagannath University fell vacant following the demise of former VC Imdadul Hoque due to cancer.
Professor Sadeka Halim was the country's first female information commissioner and a member of the national education policy formulation committee-2010. She joined Dhaka University as a teacher in 1988.
Sadeka Halim earned her PhD from McGill University in Canada. Her father Fazlul Halim Chowdhury is a former vice chancellor of Dhaka University.