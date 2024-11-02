SSC, HSC exams to be deferred by 2 months next year

Although the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) and equivalent exams started in February last year like before, it will be deferred next year. The education boards have planned to hold the SSC exam in April after the holy Eid next year, almost two months behind the regular time.

Due to the delay in holding the SSC exams, the boards have planned to start the HSC and equivalent examinations in June. The Dhaka Education Board sources disclosed this information on condition of anonymity.

Usually the SSC and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams are held in February and April respectively. However, the academic calendar was jeopardised following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in 2020. The SSC and equivalent exams started on 30 April in 2023. The academic calendar was getting back to normal from last year. SSC examinations started from 15 February last year.