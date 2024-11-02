SSC, HSC exams to be deferred by 2 months next year
Although the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) and equivalent exams started in February last year like before, it will be deferred next year. The education boards have planned to hold the SSC exam in April after the holy Eid next year, almost two months behind the regular time.
Due to the delay in holding the SSC exams, the boards have planned to start the HSC and equivalent examinations in June. The Dhaka Education Board sources disclosed this information on condition of anonymity.
Usually the SSC and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams are held in February and April respectively. However, the academic calendar was jeopardised following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in 2020. The SSC and equivalent exams started on 30 April in 2023. The academic calendar was getting back to normal from last year. SSC examinations started from 15 February last year.
The education boards were preparing to hold the exams in February. As per that, already the test examinations are underway in schools. The deadline to fill up the forms starts 1 December. However, nobody could confirm the reasons behind deferring the exam schedules.
Asked about the matter, a Dhaka Education Board official said on condition of anonymity that academic activities at the educational institutions were greatly hampered by the political instability in recent times. So it was not possible to complete the syllabus within the stipulated time. At the same time, there also appeals from the students and guardians to defer the exams. So the boards have decided to start the SSC and equivalent exams after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Sources in the board said the SSC and equivalent exams would be held on the entire syllabus next year. And the HSC and equivalent exams will be held on a revised syllabus like 2023. However, all exams will be held on 100 marks.